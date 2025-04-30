Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Adeje
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
On sale penthouse located in the residence of Sonia, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. Penthouse…
$345,220
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go