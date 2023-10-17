Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in San Javier, Spain

18 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor.The house …
€256,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Senda de los Flamencos & mdash; This is a residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on …
€256,800
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on the same floor, located in San Javier, M…
€325,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
The complex is a residential complex consisting of only 8 semi-detached houses with 3 bedroo…
€247,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The complex is in a new residential area, consisting of only 12 semi-detached houses on the …
€264,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
€325,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
€256,800
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priv…
€469,000
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
€289,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
€236,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
€236,800
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
€289,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
€236,800
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
€289,500
3 room townhouse with garden, with livingroom, with Airport, less than 1 hour drive in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with garden, with livingroom, with Airport, less than 1 hour drive
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
TERRACED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND CLOSE TO RODA GOLF COURSE Luxury complex of 28 one le…
€264,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with alarm system, with utility room in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with alarm system, with utility room
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Villas in Roda, San Javier. They consist of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitche…
€188,500
3 room townhouse with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Less than 1 hour to Alicante airport in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Less than 1 hour to Alicante airport
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouses a few meters from the beach in Santiago de la Ribera. Homes with private garden …
€315,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
3 beds townhouses near new golf course in Santa Rosalía-Los Alcázares. 3 bedrooms townhouses…
€89,900
