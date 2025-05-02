Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Safor
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in la Safor, Spain

Oliva
7
Gandia
6
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
$779,674
2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartament in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 and 20…
$187,558
3 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
$1,20M
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
$395,535
3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartaments with 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencia Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 …
$303,146
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
$414,672
3 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa Blanca Much more than a house by the sea. Two or three …
$382,640
