Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Noroeste
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Noroeste, Spain

Calasparra
24
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$421,089
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Noroeste, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go