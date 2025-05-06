Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Noroeste
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Noroeste, Spain

Calasparra
24
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$408,920
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$463,443
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$321,684
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$336,950
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Detached villas in Calasparra, Murcia A luxury complex of 8 homes, with a large private pool…
$381,659
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Noroeste, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go