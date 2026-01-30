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Residential complex ZK Barsa

Sant Just Desvern, Spain
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Residential complex ZK Barsa
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ID: 34981
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Catalonia
  • Region
    Baix Llobregat
  • Town
    Sant Just Desvern
  • Address
    Cami de Can Oliveres

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Perfect for fans of football, beer and bananas

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 94.0
Price per m², USD 1,472
Apartment price, USD 138,396

Location on the map

Sant Just Desvern, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

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Residential complex ZK Barsa
Sant Just Desvern, Spain
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Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 77.0
265,143 – 334,341
Agency
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