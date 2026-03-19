Bananchiki TEST

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The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency was founded on July 25, 2006. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency operates in all market segments. Among them are primary and secondary urban real estate, commercial properties, and luxury housing market. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate A…
This is what you need to know about us: The Chas-Pik (Rush-Hour) real estate agency is, first of all, made out of people who respect and love their work. Of course, it is important that the team began to form in 1995 and the Chas-Pik brand itself is over 20 years old. We have gone through a …
Old Style real estate agency was founded in 1999. Many years of successful experience in the real estate market, consistently high quality and reliability of our services. Employee's professionalism and ability to solve the most difficult issues of our clients. We constantly introduce new te…
The mission of the company «Partner for all»: The company’s commitment to the highest quality and complete solution of the complex of services in the real estate sector, which leads to the development of the company itself and an increase in the number of partners who are confident in our re…
We provide services in all segments of the real estate market. Our company employs only experienced professionals. The main principles of our work are responsibility, honesty, and legal perfection. The main area of our activity is real estate in Belarus. Each client of our company can get an…