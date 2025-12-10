  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sagunto
  4. Residential complex Castillo de Sagunto

Residential complex Castillo de Sagunto

Sagunto, Spain
13
Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    Sagunto

Property characteristics

  • Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Castillo de Sagunto — a new-generation urban residential development
Located in one of Sagunto’s most promising growth areas, this new project combines contemporary Mediterranean architecture with high-quality urban living. The building’s distinctive façade design with sculptural elements and generous terraces is clearly reflected in the rendered visuals shown on pages 3–5 of the dossier.

The apartments feature bright interiors, open-plan kitchens, large windows, and thoughtfully designed living spaces. Natural materials and modern finishes create a warm and elegant atmosphere, as illustrated in the interior renders on pages 7–14.

Each floor has been carefully designed to optimize functionality and resident comfort, offering spacious balconies, well-organized layouts, and privacy across all units (floor plans on pages 16–20).

Castillo de Sagunto represents an ideal opportunity for both homeowners and investors seeking quality, design, and long-term potential in a rapidly developing area.

Sagunto, Spain
