Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Villas with Private Pool in Murcia, Spain

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
50 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Signature villa with rustic traditional architecture design, private pool and expasive yard …
$331,069
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Attractive villa with with large roof top terrace, garden and parking without pool  located …
$379,979
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
Radiant spacious villa with rooftop entertaining, private pool and seamless open-plan living…
$987,067
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful Villa with large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located close to the be…
$449,135
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern cozy villa equipped with private pool and huge roof top terrace located close to spor…
$306,932
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Amazing huge villa with a large roof top terrace and a private pool located close to the bea…
$434,866
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
MontbelMontbel
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning villa with private pool, covered garage and large roof top terrace with nature view…
$411,569
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic huge villa with large terrace, large garden and private pool located close to the …
$518,965
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious brilliant villa with a large roof top terrace, large garden and private pool locate…
$484,927
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Premium villa with golf resort access, private swimming pool and charming garden located in …
$611,336
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Attractive villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located close to the…
$296,294
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Beautiful villa equipped with private pool and huge roof top terrace located close to sports…
$369,210
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious villa with private pool, garden, large roof top terrace and panoramic nature views,…
$783,608
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Fantastic villa with private swimming pool, rooftop terrace and open-plan living, set in a p…
$457,081
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Modern single level villa with a huge private garden and swimming pool located on a generous…
$468,109
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Premium inviting villa with a private pool and a large roof top terrace, located next to a g…
$481,512
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Attractive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view  located cl…
$480,762
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Luxury corner villa with private pool and large terrace located 100 meters from the beach of…
$499,175
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Opulent turnkey villa with rooftop terrace located in a resort with beach lagoon, restaurant…
$453,083
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Luxury turnkey villa with private pool and sea views with ground level in a premium area of …
$697,727
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
We are pleased to present you a new house for sale, this time it is a villa for sale in San …
$767,461
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a private pool, on-plot parking and spacius rooftop terrace located in …
$324,372
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villa with private pool, garden and large terrace nestled100 meters from the beach o…
$440,310
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury huge villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located close to th…
$802,210
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Brilliant villa with swimming pool, expansive rooftop terrace and private parking area locat…
$359,708
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Amazing villa featuring a private pool, sunny rooftop terrace and open-plan living in a sere…
$372,309
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Charming massive villa with private pool, English patio basement and luxury finishes set in …
$958,179
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Modern key ready villa with private pool, large garden, rooftop terrace located close to the…
$409,879
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Luxury villa with a sunny rooftop terrace, private swimming pool and lushed gardens located …
$308,158
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Modern premium villa with pool, large terraces, garden and garage next to a exclusive golf c…
$549,799
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go