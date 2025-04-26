Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Murcia, Spain

56 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
$474,347
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Frontline Golf Villa in Roda, Costa Cálida A luxury home with a private pool and parking spa…
$752,413
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$463,443
Villa 4 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 173 m2.Plot size: 463 m2.Terrace: 90 m2, garden: 310 m2.Energy …
$688,817
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
$943,242
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 462 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
$661,698
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
$430,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 257 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$375,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
$454,610
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Villas for sale in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida Three exclusive villas in a residential …
$1,25M
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex that has 24 apartm…
$280,028
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.Terrace: 32 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.The…
$2,12M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
$211,418
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
$294,422
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
$806,935
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
$710,512
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$245,045
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
$375,661
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$321,684
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
$285,153
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
$205,994
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$318,917
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
$348,836
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$431,710
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$431,710
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$486,233
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 427 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
$757,865
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Cálida This type of villa has 2 bedrooms and …
$374,025
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Magnificent luxury villa in Cabo de Palos, Murcia Located on the cliff of Cala Medina, 1000 …
$4,91M
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex that has 24 apartm…
$370,645
