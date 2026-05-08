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Townhouses with garage for sale in Murcia, Spain

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Residencial Atenas is a modern residential complex in San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), just m…
$358,875
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Seaviews 3 bedroom townhouse with garage . Spectacular townhouse just a few meters from the …
$367,389
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Discover an exclusive living space where modernity meets comfortably in the city of Murcia. …
$269,450
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
3 bedroom townthouse in Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex where modernity meets comfortably in the city of M…
$371,229
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Discover modern townhouses of new construction with a private pool, located in the prestigio…
$696,843
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Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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