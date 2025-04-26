Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Murcia, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LOS ALCAZARES These spacious and well designed v…
$215,218
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residential of beautiful town…
$209,943
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 178 m2.Plot size: 174 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$341,696
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$276,478
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
$344,521
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residential of beautifultownh…
$277,555
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 169 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$423,053
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad offers you…
$234,167
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$231,475
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$347,120
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
TERRACED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND CLOSE TO RODA GOLF COURSE Luxury complex of 28 one le…
$284,230
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$261,621
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
CORNER GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad off…
$241,703
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build residential of detached a…
$344,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
RESIDENTIAL OF 6 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build beautiful townhouses …
$392,862
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$349,904
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$107,006
Leave a request

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go