Apartments with garden for sale in Murcia, Spain

19 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover the perfect blend of style and convenience with these elegant flats located in the …
$208,093
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
New Build Residential Complex in Los Alcázares Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor Exclusive…
$359,221
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of vil…
$253,896
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$232,837
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR LA SERENA GOLF, LOS ALCAZARES This amazing complex will …
$313,883
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential co…
$307,808
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential c…
$382,472
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
$267,416
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Tourist Apartments with Rental License in Los Narejos, Los Alcázares Prime Location in Los …
$377,705
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of modern apar…
$331,204
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of modern apar…
$284,703
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR LA SERENA GOLF, LOS ALCAZARES This amazing complex will …
$395,260
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORRE-PACHECO New build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$144,268
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Exclusive New Build Apartments in Private Resort 4km from the beach A Luxury Residential Co…
$395,260
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$153,078
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential c…
$389,331
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Apartments in Hacienda del Álamo Golf Resort, Murcia Modern Homes in a Natural an…
$226,577
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Residential Complex in Los Alcázares Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor Exclusive…
$359,221
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential is composed of 32 apartments …
$312,720
