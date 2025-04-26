Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Murcia, Spain

111 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
$299,875
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The homes have 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a garage space and storage room …
$282,179
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
$294,368
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia, Costa Cálida There are 6 blocks of 7 apartments,…
$436,072
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential co…
$307,808
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartments wi…
$358,759
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
$157,537
1 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
$217,000
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
$164,647
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
$235,429
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
$336,822
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$191,224
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
$190,233
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Villas for sale in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartmen…
$565,945
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$99,080
2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
$104,034
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
New San Javier Complex will have 87 modern and spacious apartments, with 3 residential build…
$275,171
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$190,233
1 bedroom apartment in Archena, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Archena, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
1 & 2 bedrooms apartment near the city of Murcia . Urbanization of apartments and penthouses…
$91,533
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$232,837
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$128,705
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Duplex with communal pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia A luxury complex of 10 homes with…
$204,351
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
$202,715
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 120 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$396,268
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia, Costa Cálida There are 6 blocks of 7 apartments,…
$283,409
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRISTAL. NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRI…
$347,896
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
$194,170
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN A PRIVATE COMPLEX IN THE PROVINCE OF MURCIA Newly built resi…
$354,211
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 131 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$434,928
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalia Resort, Murcia A luxury complex made up of 60 apartments, distri…
$278,066
