Pool Apartments for sale in Murcia, Spain

8 properties total found
Apartment in Lorqui, Spain
Apartment
Lorqui, Spain
Area 71 m²
Luminous floor with sea views in Cabo de las Huertas - Avenida de la Condominio (Alicante) T…
$290,419
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 120 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$396,268
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 131 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$434,928
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 67 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$289,383
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 152 m²
Fourth Plant
$508,837
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 52 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$229,119
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 100 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$354,196
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 120 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$412,187
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

