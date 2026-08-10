Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Penthouses for sale in Marbella, Spain

;
San Pedro Alcantara
16
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/4
Iconic turnkey furnished penthouse with sea views, expansive terrace and tropical gardens, s…
$785,961
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious penthouse with huge terrace, amazing sea views and community pool located in a mod…
$1,74M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning furnished turnkey penthouse with private pool & rooftop terrace located in a resort…
$1,58M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Floor 3/3
High-class apartment with terrace and amazing views located in a luxurious residential area …
$783,965
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 587 m²
Floor 2/3
XXL Highend Penthouse in a exclusive building with gym, interior pool and sea view in Marbel…
$4,99M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/3
Splendid duplex penthouse with a stunning sea view, rooftop terrace and a world-class gym lo…
$1,47M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive turnkey penthouse featuring rooftop terrace with stunning sea vista located in res…
$1,35M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Floor 2/2
New built luxury penthouse with large roof terrace, panoramic views and community pools surr…
$1,12M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
Key ready highend Penthouse in a exclusive building with gym, interior pool and sea view in …
$2,80M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3
Stylish turnkey penthouse with panoramic mountain views, gourmet social spaces and pools loc…
$648,521
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
Leave a request

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go