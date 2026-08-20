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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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penthouses
3
2 BHK
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3 BHK
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3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 373 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury high-end penthouse near the beach boasting incredible views of the sea and a large te…
$1,33M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Floor 1/3
Fantastic ground floor apartment next to the sea with a large terrace offering a private poo…
$864,383
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious middle floor apartment near the beach with stunning sea view, large terrace and pr…
$711,080
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in la Plana Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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