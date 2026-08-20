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Apartments with garage for sale in la Plana Alta, Spain

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penthouses
3
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
14
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/11
We offer you an apartment in the very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located i…
$239,869
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/11
We present apartments on the first line of the sea with frontal sea views in a very beautifu…
$349,479
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Properties features in la Plana Alta, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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