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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
Modern middle floor apartment with large terrace, gym, social club located in a closed resid…
$436,950
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
Prestigious apartment with terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residential near by…
$363,551
VAT
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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