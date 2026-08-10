Pool Chalets for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

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Pool Chalets in lAlacanti, Spain

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Mutxamel
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6 properties total found
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$963,804
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 217 m²
Villa for Sale in Mutxamel - La Huerta Casamayor Real Estate presents this great property lo…
$376,320
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 454 m²
Discover this magnificent villa located in Mutxamel in the same La Huerta urbanization. The…
$906,116
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 659 m²
We have this exclusive villa for sale in the area of Los Girasol, has a living room with woo…
$854,637
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Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in Vistahermosa. Casamayor Real Estate presents you wi…
$1,33M
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive villa located on the street Rio Turia…
$1,29M
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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