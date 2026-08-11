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Residence permit in Spain

Spain Spain
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$4,909
;
Residence permit in Spain
Residence permit
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About the Immigration Program

Spanish residence permit for digital nomads is intended for non-EU citizens who work remotely for a foreign company or provide professional services to foreign clients.

When applying during a legal stay in Spain, the permit can be issued immediately for up to 3 years. Real estate purchase and investment are not required.

The program can include a spouse or partner, children and financially dependent parents. Adult family members are allowed to work in Spain without additional permits.

The residence permit allows you to live in Spain, travel around the Schengen area, use European infrastructure and, subject to conditions, subsequently apply for a long-term residence.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$4,909
Duration
Duration
36 months
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Residence permit in Spain
Spain Spain
from
$4,909
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