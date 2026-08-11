Residence permit in Spain

About the Immigration Program

Spanish residence permit for digital nomads is intended for non-EU citizens who work remotely for a foreign company or provide professional services to foreign clients.

When applying during a legal stay in Spain, the permit can be issued immediately for up to 3 years. Real estate purchase and investment are not required.

The program can include a spouse or partner, children and financially dependent parents. Adult family members are allowed to work in Spain without additional permits.

The residence permit allows you to live in Spain, travel around the Schengen area, use European infrastructure and, subject to conditions, subsequently apply for a long-term residence.