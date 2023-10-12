Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

9 properties total found
3 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
2 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a paired house in excellent condition in Torrevieja. The two-floor house with a tot…
€102,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
€452,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
€289,000
3 room house with sea view, with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house with sea view, with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€797,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a cozy townhouse in the city of Guardamar del Segura with amazing sea views. To…
€289,675
4 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a magnificent country house with own pool in a big complex with a surprising s…
€467,780
4 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a magnificent country house with a surprising sea view. This complex is locate…
€641,145
