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Terraced Apartments for sale in Granada, Spain

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Monachil, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monachil, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxurious apartment located in Sierra Nevada, featuring a shared sauna and stunning vistas o…
$459,678
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Property types in Granada

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Granada, Spain

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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