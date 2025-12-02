Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Granada, Spain

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Almunecar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$617,283
3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$416,550
2 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$351,573
