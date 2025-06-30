Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Extremadura, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover an area of true natural beauty, nestled in the spectacular countryside of the Andal…
$433,305
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
$741,499
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A new Mediterranean style complex with a stunning natural frontline golf surrounding, ready …
$205,032
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A new modern residential complex situated in La Cala de Mijas (Málaga), an ideal spot where …
$384,107
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Nine blocks of bright and spacious apartments sitting on a hillside above Puerto Banus. The …
$562,229
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse. South facing with views to La Quinta golf, the sea and the mounta…
$595,190
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
$146,279
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
An exclusive luxury project with the best qualities located in Estepona (Málaga), with the b…
$345,341
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Lying at the heart of the Costa del Sol is a place where nature subtly melts into the sea. I…
$210,311
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Very nice and spacious 3-bedroom elevated ground floor apartment. South facing with sea view…
$546,420
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Stunning renovated 2bed apartment, peaceful location and panoramic views from huge covered t…
$318,496
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A new residential complex comprises a total of 45 homes and features 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apar…
$284,819
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New residential complex in Mijas Costa. All of the apartments have spacious South East facin…
$277,134
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
New residential complex in Benalmádena Pueblo, one of the most charming towns of the Costa d…
$210,311
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A new-build development is a residential complex of homes designed for you and your family t…
$288,080
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
It is with great pleasure that we present to you the cornerstone of a unique luxury resident…
$367,266
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Amazing new development with breathtaking views in benahavis. This is a unique residential d…
$443,873
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with large terrace and views to the golf course below and the …
$313,455
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
A new modern development located in an idyllic location, on the front line of the Cabopino G…
$359,229
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This development is the ultimate in lifestyle homes. Occupying the most privileged elevated …
$327,386
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Nicely presented duplex penthouse walking distance to Puerto Banus. South to east facing, pr…
$393,063
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A new residential area in Benalmádena Pueblo, one of the most charming municipalities of the…
$210,311
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Spacious and luxury apartment with 40m2 south-facing terrace with stunning sea views! It has…
$343,308
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
An exclusive development of 45 one, two and three bedroom contemporary apartments and duplex…
$258,778
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
$785,233
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A new residential complex of modern apartments in Mijas Costa, within walking distance of th…
$338,332
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Modern and elegant 2 bedroom ground floor apartment in La Mairena. East Marbella. The proper…
$368,261
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
A unique luxury completed development nestled within 300km2 of beautiful natural park, this …
$309,305
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
The building works have already started for the last phase of this urbanization in Marbella.…
$990,120
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
A unique luxury residential village in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Offering elevated liv…
$367,266
