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Villas with Private Pool in Elx Elche, Spain

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5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
In sale, large villa with pool in LA HOYA, just 4 km. de La Marina, distributed on 2 floors …
$495,898
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A 200 m2 CHALET STUPENDO, located on the road from Elche to Santa Pola, so it has an excelle…
$543,126
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Villa in la Marina, Spain
Villa
la Marina, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Luxury villas near the beach on the Costa Blanca Welcome to an exclusive promotion of luxur…
$622,373
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Luxury Detached Villa with 7.000 sqm Plot located 6 km. from the Beaches and 9 km. from Alic…
$1,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The villa is sold in the area of Buenos Aires, Elche pedanias. The property has an area of 1…
$649,390
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Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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