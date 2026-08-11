Seaview Villas for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

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Beach Villas in Elx Elche, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsBuilt area: 211 m2Useful area: 127 m2Plot size: 410 m2Solarium: 28 m2…
$754,284
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
$583,392
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
$689,166
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Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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