Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Elx Elche
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
€632,000

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir