Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Elx Elche
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in Elx Elche, Spain

villas
14
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
$689,166
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 375 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, green z…
$455,595
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
$583,392
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 375 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terra…
$404,612
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom house
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
4 bedroom country house in Crevillente with 7.000 sq.m. plot. Finca to renovate in Crevillen…
$728,919
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go