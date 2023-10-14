Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Elx Elche

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

apartments
50
houses
33
12 properties total found
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€375,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€280,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€350,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
€355,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
€280,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€241,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€221,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Apartment in La Marina. This apartments are located 450 meters from the beach in one of the …
€105,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Penthouse with private solarium 5 mins. walk to the beach in Arenales del Sol . Large brand …
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
€632,000

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir