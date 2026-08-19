Pool Villas for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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Villas with Private Pool in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Stunning villa with private pool, large terrace and garden located in a privileged area W…
$426,834
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Attractive villa with private pool, large terrace and garden located in a privileged area …
$413,192
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Premium villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf course D…
$380,588
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Fantastic villa with large terrace, garden and private pool surrounded by nature Delivery…
$281,114
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Elegant villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located on a huge plot Delivery…
$416,570
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Luxury villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located on a huge plot Delivery …
$378,643
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Stunning villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf course …
$349,449
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Modern villa with large terrace, garden and private pool surrounded by nature Delivery da…
$359,137
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Attractive villa with large terrace, garden and private pool surrounded by nature Deliver…
$283,563
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Brilliant villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf course …
$343,683
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Awesome villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf course D…
$367,169
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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