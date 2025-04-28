Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
9
Villa Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$428,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Magnificent villa in Font del Llop, Alicante, Costa Blanca A luxurious property located on a…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$417,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$411,641
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 108 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$462,786
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 129 m²
Independent villa of 128m2 (Possibility of extending the house), distributed on the ground f…
$281,270
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 108 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$460,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 129 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$471,883
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$380,377
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 108 m²
Independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of extending the house), distributed on the ground f…
$255,321
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 129 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$302,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 129 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$492,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$409,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$420,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go