Seaview Residential properties for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
194
Elx Elche
83
102 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€520,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€395,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€395,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€289,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€325,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€230,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€280,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€243,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€355,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€340,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Apartments with Sea View Just 12 Minutes From Alicante Airport Gran Alacant is a gr…
€270,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 4
Penthouses with Unique Views in Alicante Santa Pola The penthouses are located in Santa Pola…
€369,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€245,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
€289,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€375,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€280,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
€355,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
€350,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
€280,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€180,500
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with basement, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with basement, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Duplex apartment with basement for sale in Gran Alacant.  The residential has green are…
€190,000

