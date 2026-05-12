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Penthouses with garden for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

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Santa Pola
38
Elx Elche
6
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3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 5
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$596,650
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant penthouse with private terrace and parking space, location providing an ideal combin…
$335,646
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$488,302
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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