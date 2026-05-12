Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Vinalopo
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

;
Santa Pola
38
Elx Elche
6
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Discover an exclusive new building in Santa Pola, designed for those who value quality, comf…
$376,524
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential complex in Santa Pola, created for those who value qua…
$488,305
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential complex in Santa Pol, created for those who value qual…
$447,122
Leave a request
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential complex in Santa Pola, created for those who value qua…
$488,305
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Discover this exclusive new building in Santa Pol, designed for those who value quality, com…
$435,356
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential project in Santa Pol, created for those who value qual…
$447,122
Leave a request
GrekodomGrekodom

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go