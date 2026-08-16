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Villas for sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

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6 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
This apartment is located on the second floor of a classic building from the 1920s, on Calle…
$1,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 156 m²
Built in 1973, this fourth floor apartment overlooking the street is located in one of the m…
$2,70M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 441 m²
Beautiful corner villa of 441 m2 on a plot of over 800 m2, located in one of the best urbani…
$2,51M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
Individual villa of 440 m2, located in the exclusive area of ​​La Moraleja, on just 2 floors…
$2,88M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Fantastic semi-detached villa of 450 m², located in the most exclusive area of El Encinar de…
$2,56M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Alcobendas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
In the prestigious area of La Moraleja this independent villa of more than 1000 m2 is sold o…
$5,96M
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Properties features in Community of Madrid, Spain

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