  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Galapagar
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Galapagar, Spain

3 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Galapagar, Spain
6 bedroom house
Galapagar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Spectacular independent 6-bedroom luxury villa with a private plot, located between Torrelod…
$1,74M
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom house in Galapagar, Spain
3 bedroom house
Galapagar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Magnificent 3-bedroom semi-detached villas with private plot from €699,000, located between …
$771,653
4 bedroom house in Galapagar, Spain
4 bedroom house
Galapagar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Magnificent 4-bedroom semi-detached villas with private plot from €679,000, located between …
$749,574
