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Shops for sale in Madrid, Spain

сommercial properties
50
restaurants
9
hotels
5
11 properties total found
Shop 589 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 589 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 589 m²
On sale commercial premises in the suburbs of Madrid. The property has a unique location on …
$1,77M
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Shop 290 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 290 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 290 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Madrid.Environme…
$1,41M
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Shop 900 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 900 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 900 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a prestigious area of Madrid.Environment:develo…
$3,67M
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Shop 126 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 126 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 126 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the prestigious central district of Madrid.Envi…
$2,77M
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Shop 975 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 975 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 975 m²
Corner room with tenant for sale in one of the most densely populated areas of Madrid.Enviro…
$4,27M
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Shop 533 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 533 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 533 m²
On sale corner room with a tenant in the historic center of Madrid.The facility has a strate…
$2,89M
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Shop 137 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 137 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 137 m²
On sale corner room with a tenant in the center of Madrid.The property has a strategic locat…
$6,44M
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Shop 502 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 502 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 502 m²
For sale commercial premises with a reliable international tenant in a residential area of M…
$1,04M
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Shop 104 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 104 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 104 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: dense…
$2,42M
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Shop 630 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 630 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 630 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Madrid.Environme…
$3,87M
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Shop 1 190 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 1 190 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 1 190 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a prestigious area of Madrid.Environment:develo…
$4,19M
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