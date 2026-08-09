Houses for sale in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

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Valencia
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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
This stunning designer mansion, built in 2008, is located in a quiet pedestrian zone in the …
$1,90M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Benimamet, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Benimamet, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
The bungalow on the ground floor is completely renovated with high quality finishes, consist…
$257,021
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Duplex in Valencia, Spain
Duplex
Valencia, Spain
Area 207 m²
Vivenia, a promotion of new work designed for those who want to enjoy urban life without giv…
$845,045
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom house
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in a cozy and quiet area of Cobeta Fuma, El Campello. Main area: 190 m² …
$756,265
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE offers this extraordinary and modern duplex in the historic center next …
$986,674
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Properties features in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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