Pool Villas for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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Villas with Private Pool in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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San Roque
17
Tarifa
8
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4 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 041 m²
Villa Noon: cutting-edge design, sustainable luxury, and a privileged setting in La Reserva …
$14,80M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Villa HALO is a unique luxury villa located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exc…
$11,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
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Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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