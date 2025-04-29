Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
VILLA FOR SALE WITH A UNIQUE DESIGN IN SOTOGRANDE PLOT AREA: 2,872 m2. Contemporary (avant-…
$3,70M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
I sell a house in the heart of Tarify, ready to live. A unique house in the city according t…
$1,68M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Algeciras, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algeciras, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
FOR SALE CHALET IN RESIDENTIAL AREA Punta Carnero. The very wide and luminous housing enjoy …
$705,088
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Casa for sale in the town of Bologna. The property has two floors, a land of about 50 m2 and…
$810,008
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799,867
