Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Se vende un chalet adosado en Sotogrande con vistas al mar.  Tiene dos plantas con dos dormi…
$270,103
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cádiz, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go