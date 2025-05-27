Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cádiz, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go