Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

23 properties total found
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 82 m²
The residential complex is located almost on the first line of the beach of Ponent, just 50 …
$557,901
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 60 m²
New development apartments on Poniente Beach, Benidorm - the epitome of coziness and sunshin…
$449,420
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea-View Apartments Close to the Beach in Benidorm, Alicante in the Costa Blanca Region Situ…
$962,039
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 60 m²
This modern residential complex is located in a privileged area of ​​Poniente Beach, just 50…
$449,420
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$545,151
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 51 m²
The complex will consist of a skyscraper in the shape of two sails connected by a mast, more…
$588,895
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$592,917
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 30/30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$2,17M
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 79 m²
A skyscraper in the shape of two sails connected by a mast that will rise above the sea in B…
$1,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 381 m²
Floor 28/28
ATTENTION! It is possible to visit the apartment you are interested in online and purchase r…
$845,229
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea-View Apartments Close to the Beach in Benidorm, Alicante in the Costa Blanca Region Situ…
$869,640
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 115 m²
Modern apartment located just 100 meters from the sea in the picturesque town of Benidorm.Th…
$1,60M
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 60 m²
a residential complex located in the exceptional area of ​​the beach of Ponent,   with amazi…
$428,757
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 97 m²
Discover a new life by the sea with luxury apartments in Benidorm, just 1 km from Poniente B…
$412,227
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 54 m²
Luxury penthouses near the beach in Playa Poniente in Benidorm . Luxury apartments with larg…
$833,062
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 38/45
Chic Apartments Adjacent to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante Apartments for sale in Benidorm A…
$918,969
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/28
ATTENTION! It is possible to visit the apartment you are interested in online and purchase r…
$326,611
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 24/44
Luxurious Beachfront Apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Benidorm, a coastal municipality i…
$560,727
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Floor 23/45
Chic Apartments Adjacent to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante Apartments for sale in Benidorm A…
$1,21M
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Luxury apartments near the beach in Playa Poniente in Benidorm . Luxury apartments with larg…
$415,490
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$774,634
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 24/44
Luxurious Beachfront Apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Benidorm, a coastal municipality i…
$1,02M
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Luxury apartments on the seafront in Benidorm. 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms luxury apartments in the…
$452,977
Leave a request
