Apartments with garden for sale in Benidorm, Spain

6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
New apartments with excellent communal areas in Benidorm The sea and nature as the back…
$851,860
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
70 m2 apartment with two bedrooms with magnificent views of the sea and mountains. includes …
$250,764
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
An apartment with stunning views. The 33rd floor elevates its owners above any other buildin…
$277,124
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$787,732
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 156 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$548,175
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We present you this very sunny apartment with spectacular sea views in Benidorm. This apa…
$343,734
