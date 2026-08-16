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Commercial Property in Barcelones, Spain

;
Barcelona
350
lHospitalet de Llobregat
4
355 properties total found
Shop 2 039 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 2 039 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 039 m²
Commercial premises for sale on one of the main streets of Barcelona - Arago, just two block…
$4,40M
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Commercial property 392 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 392 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 392 m²
On sale commercial premises located on Paseo de Gracia, a key shopping avenue in Barcelona. …
$13,89M
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Restaurant 308 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 308 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 308 m²
On sale a commercial premises with a reliable tenant in Barcelona. environment: Diagona…
$1,49M
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Hotel 2 002 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 2 002 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 002 m²
The hotel is for sale with a license for hotel activities and 5 commercial premises. The obj…
$17,36M
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Restaurant 96 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 96 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 96 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:act…
$607,635
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Commercial property 360 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 360 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 360 m²
Commercial premises in the area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The total area of 360 m2: first…
$1,02M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 526 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 526 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 526 m²
Commercial premises in the Gracia area of Barcelona.The corner room opposite the pedestrian …
$1,00M
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Commercial property 815 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 815 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 815 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample area of Barcelona.The total area of 815 sq.m. on two flo…
$2,72M
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Shop 5 182 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 5 182 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 5 182 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a reliable tenant in the suburbs of Barcelona.Environment:…
$6,94M
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Shop 254 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 254 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 254 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:dense residential buildi…
$1,04M
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Restaurant 440 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 440 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 440 m²
Commercial premises for sale on one of the key boulevards of Barcelona. This is where Barcel…
$7,12M
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Restaurant 75 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 75 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 75 m²
On sale a tenant in the Golden Square of Barcelona - a place with the most liquid commercial…
$1,04M
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Commercial property 64 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 64 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 64 m²
Commercial premises in the Sutat Baya of Barcelona.The total area is 64 square meters.Curren…
$786,768
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Commercial property 1 474 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 1 474 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 474 m²
For sale three-storey commercial premises in the central residential area of Barcelona.Envir…
$3,73M
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Shop 470 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 470 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 470 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a reliable tenant in Barcelona.Environment:Residential are…
$1,48M
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Shop 294 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 294 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 294 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a prestigious area of Barcelona.Enviro…
$9,49M
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Commercial property 85 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 85 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 85 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Barcelona.Environment:residential area with stable commercia…
$229,165
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Commercial property 390 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 390 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 390 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:Sagrada Fa…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 359 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 359 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 359 m²
Commercial premises in the Ciutat Beya area of ​​Barcelona.Total area 359 sq. m.: 79.5 sq. m…
$1,24M
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Commercial property 711 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 711 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 711 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in the central area of Barcelona. Environment:res…
$1,16M
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Restaurant 330 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 330 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 330 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the suburbs of Barcelona.Environment:dense resi…
$1,16M
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Commercial property 190 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 190 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 190 m²
Unique offer for investors: a two-storey space in the most famous area of Barcelona - the Go…
$1,39M
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Commercial property 55 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 55 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 55 m²
Commercial premises on the Rambla Raval of Barcelona.The total area is 55 square meters.The …
$1,06M
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Commercial property 240 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 240 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 240 m²
Commercial premises in a privileged area of ​​the city.Surroundings:the largest stadium in E…
$925,920
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Shop 98 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 98 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 98 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a reliable tenant in a residential area of ​​Barcelona.Env…
$759,254
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Commercial property 157 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 157 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 157 m²
Commercial premises in the area of Sant Antoni opposite the pedestrian crossing of Barcelona…
$318,906
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Commercial property 240 m² in Badalona, Spain
Commercial property 240 m²
Badalona, Spain
Area 240 m²
Commercial premises in Badalona.Room corner with 8 large showcases. The total area is 240 sq…
$588,037
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Shop 1 595 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 1 595 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 595 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a reliable tenant in the central area of ​​​​Barcelona.Env…
$2,78M
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Restaurant 400 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 400 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 400 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:res…
$1,85M
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Shop 741 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 741 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 741 m²
For sale lots of two commercial premises in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:resid…
$2,89M
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Property types in Barcelones

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hotels
offices
shops
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