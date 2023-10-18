Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Barcelones, Spain

Barcelona
3
4 properties total found
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift in Barcelones, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift
Barcelones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
A new building with an area of 7,043 m2 and 54 m of facade on the Rambla, one of the most im…
€1,70M
Hotel 75 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Barcelones, Spain
Hotel 75 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 75
Offered for sale fantastic hotel in Barcelona, Spain This hotel is located in a very quiet …
€35,70M
Investment 75 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 75 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 75
For sale hotel, in a picturesque place surrounded by gardens on Montjuic mountain. The hote…
€35,00M
Investment 70 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 70 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 70
A five-star boutique hotel with an impressive view of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea i…
€35,00M
