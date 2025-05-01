Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Barcelones, Spain

Barcelona
11
11 properties total found
Shop 130 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 130 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a residential area of Barcelona. Environment:de…
$411,972
Shop 277 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 277 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 277 m²
For sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in Barcelona. Environment:residential ar…
$1,13M
Shop 260 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 260 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 260 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a residential area of ​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$764,025
Shop 221 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 221 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 221 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona. Environment: large residential area;…
$510,856
Shop 150 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 150 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 150 m²
On sale a commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the residential area of ​​Barcelona.…
$819,269
Shop 211 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 211 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 211 m²
In urgent sale commercial premises with a tenant in Badalon.Environment:dense residential ar…
$1,70M
Commercial real estate in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial real estate in Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Area 3 772 m²
Commercial premises in the most prestigious area of Barcelona with a tenant Caprabo - one of…
$5,10M
Shop 635 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 635 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 635 m²
Commercial premises located in the vibrant Sants area. Excellent location in the center of B…
$896,216
Shop 499 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 499 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 499 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in Badalon.Environment:dense residential …
$1,14M
Leave a request
Shop 633 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 633 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 633 m²
Commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a modern area of Barcelona.Environment:univers…
$1,81M
Shop 1 213 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 1 213 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 213 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a densely populated area of ​​​​Barcelona.Envi…
$818,599
