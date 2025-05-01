Show property on map Show properties list
Offices in Barcelones, Spain

Barcelona
4
4 properties total found
Commercial premises, banc Sabadell in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial premises, banc Sabadell
Barcelona, Spain
Area 561 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant - one of the most important Spanish bancs Sabadell, the fi…
Price on request
Office 233 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 233 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 233 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:Diagonal Avenue, one of t…
$493,185
Office 91 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 91 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 91 m²
Commercial with tenant in a modern area of Barcelona.Environment:university Hospital and par…
$245,580
Office 697 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 697 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 697 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:a …
$2,70M
