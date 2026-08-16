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Apartments for sale in Barcelones, Spain

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Barcelona
140
Badalona
12
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154 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 492 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$6,49M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
A penthouse located on the 15th floor in one of the most emblematic buildings in the Diagona…
$4,10M
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5 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 6
Spacious Apartment with High-Quality Finishes in Les Corts Barcelona Avenida Diagonal is one…
$1,59M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments Close to Passeig de Gràcia and Gaudí Buildings in Barcelona The Eixample area is …
$5,01M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 275 m²
An impressive duplex of 310 m2 with interior rooms and terraces of 80 m2, with 2 parking spa…
$1,98M
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5 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Apartment with terrace in Finca Regia in the area of Sant Gervasi – Galvany.Apartment for sa…
$1,39M
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Badalona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Badalona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 128 m²
Apartments in the complex under construction in the city of Badalona in the suburbs of Barce…
$669,378
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Apartment on Aribau Street, BarcelonaSpacious apartment with an area of 116 m² after a major…
$915,065
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 355 m²
Atiko in the elite district of Sant Gervasi-Galvan city of Barcelona. The building of the fa…
$2,52M
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 153 m²
The last duplex apartment with its own garden for sale in a new residential complex in the G…
$1,11M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Renovated apartment for sale in Pedralbes! Located on the 3rd floor with an elevator, in one…
$3,29M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Exclusive penthouse with private terraceDiscover this stunning penthouse in one of the area'…
$925,234
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Key Advantages:- Located just 30 metres from Diagonal Avenue and a few steps from Francesque…
$1,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Apartment with sea views in one of the best complexes of Diagonal Mar - Illa del Llac in Bar…
$1,11M
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 237 m²
This unique apartment is for sale in the famous Paseo de Gracia, right next to the famous Ho…
$4,11M
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2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Light, space and harmony with natureThis residential complex offers a modern space filled wi…
$457,708
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
The complex is under construction in the elite district of Sarria - Sant Gervasi, Barcelona.…
$1,42M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Light, space and harmony with natureThis residential complex offers a modern space filled wi…
$604,410
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1 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Near Shopping, Culture, and City Life in Barcelona The surrounding area is known …
$1,44M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Stylish apartment with panoramic sea views in one of the best complexes of Diagonal Mar - Il…
$1,93M
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 128 m²
This residential complex has 100 unique apartments: from elegant apartments to impressive pe…
$1,86M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
Apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar …
$1,63M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
The unique location at the intersection of the streets of Rambla de Catalonia, Paseo de Grac…
$2,15M
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Apartment in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Discover the epitome of luxurious coastal living in Denia, a charming town on Spain's Costa …
$299,621
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
New residential complex of 15 apartments in the district of San Andreu. Various layouts rang…
$643,632
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2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
São Boi de Llobregat, located just 15 km from the center of Barcelona and 6 km from El Prat …
$489,700
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4 bedroom apartment in Badalona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Badalona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 114 m²
The new residential project includes 206 modern apartments distributed across seven entrance…
$729,986
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5 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Premium architectural gem in Jardines de Tokio, Pedralbes Main advantages: - Everyone who li…
$3,22M
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
New renovated luxury apartment in the Park Turo of Barcelona. The apartment is located on a …
$1,93M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Apartment on the street Avinguda Josep Tarradellas in the area of NOVA ESQUERRA DE L'EIXAMPL…
$616,146
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Property types in Barcelones

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Barcelones, Spain

with Garden
with Sea view
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