Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Barcelones
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Barcelones, Spain

Barcelona
109
Badalona
10
lHospitalet de Llobregat
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
These stylish apartments are located in the heart of Terrassa, a historic district of Barcel…
$297,607
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
These contemporary apartments are located in one of Barcelona's most sought-after neighborho…
$581,264
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 665 m²
Situated on the renowned Valencia Street in the prestigious Eixample Dret district of Barcel…
$12,03M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Located on one of Barcelona's most iconic and prestigious streets, Passeig de Gracia, these …
$2,05M
Leave a request
Apartment in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Discover the epitome of luxurious coastal living in Denia, a charming town on Spain's Costa …
$298,770
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Located in the dynamic Poblenou neighborhood of Barcelona, these contemporary apartments off…
$1,13M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
These stylish apartments are located in the charming coastal town of El Masnou, just a short…
$543,677
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Situated in the vibrant Sant Andreu neighborhood, these modern apartments offer a perfect bl…
$568,476
Leave a request

Property types in Barcelones

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Barcelones, Spain

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go