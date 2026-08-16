Seaview Apartments for Sale in Barcelones, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

;
Barcelona
140
Badalona
12
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6 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 492 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$6,49M
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1 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$1,38M
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3 bedroom apartment in Badalona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Badalona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
Modern Design Seafront Apartments in El Gorg Badalona The residential complex is situated in…
$637,590
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2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 9/27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$2,92M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 3
Apartments Close to the Sea, Barcelona, Passeig de Colom Perfectly set on Passeig de Colom, …
$2,64M
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Property types in Barcelones

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Barcelones, Spain

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